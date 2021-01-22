‘Let Every Woman Know’ the signs and symptoms of female cancers

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.

Gynecologic cancer is a term that refers to specific cancers occurring in various areas of the female reproductive tract. Some cancers may have significant symptoms, while others may have none. Let Every Woman Know is a group spreading the word about the signs and symptoms of gynecologic female cancers like ovarian, cervical and vaginal.

Join Dr. Jillian Woodruff and her guests as they discuss paying attention to our bodies, asking questions, and educating ourselves about reducing the risk of cancer.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

Guests:

Dr. Melissa Hardesty, Gynecologic Oncologist, Alaska Women’s Cancer Care in Anchorage

Mary Rita, cancer survivor and board member, Let Every Woman Know —Alaska

LINKS:

Let Every Woman Know

American Cancer Society: provides information on cancer, research, advocacy, and community programs and services.

Clinicaltrials.gov: a registry and results database of publicly and privately supported clinical studies of human participants conducted around the world.

Womenlisten.org: a group of women cancer survivors in Alaska that offer weekly support meetings and annual retreats.

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network: a not-for-profit alliance of 23 of the world’s leading cancer centers dedicated to improving the quality and effectiveness of care provided to patients with cancer.

