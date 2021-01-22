State government reporters discuss legislative priorities

Lawmakers are meeting in Juneau for an unusual and challenging legislative session. With strict COVID-19 rules in place and a massive state budget deficit, there’s a lot at stake. What’s likely to happen this year with permanent fund dividends and pandemic relief? We discuss the big legislative issues this year with reporters covering the session, on the next Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Annie Feidt
GUESTS:
- Andrew Kitchenman, State Government Reporter, Alaska Public Media & KTOO
- Nat Herz, Reporter, Alaska’s Energy Desk
- James Brooks, State Reporter, Anchorage Daily News
