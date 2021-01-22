State government reporters discuss legislative priorities

Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer swears members of the state House in during the first day of the 32nd Legislative Session on Tuesday in Juneau. (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

Lawmakers are meeting in Juneau for an unusual and challenging legislative session. With strict COVID-19 rules in place and a massive state budget deficit, there’s a lot at stake. What’s likely to happen this year with permanent fund dividends and pandemic relief? We discuss the big legislative issues this year with reporters covering the session, on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Annie Feidt

GUESTS:

Andrew Kitchenman, State Government Reporter, Alaska Public Media & KTOO

State Government Reporter, Alaska Public Media & KTOO Nat Herz, Reporter, Alaska’s Energy Desk

Reporter, Alaska’s Energy Desk James Brooks, State Reporter, Anchorage Daily News

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air).

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.