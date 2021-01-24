Wanted: Artists who need financial support for their creative work

In times of stress and economic hardship, it can be easy to let art and its impact on us slip off the radar screen. Yet, that could be a time when we need art the most. The inauguration of new President Joe Biden is an example. Not only did 22-year-old Amanda Gorman’s poem, “The Hill We Climb,” comfort and challenge us, but the passionate deliveries of music by Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks and JLo lifted us.
Art needs to be in the mix.
On today’s Hometown Alaska, representatives from the Rasmuson Foundation will explain their Individual Artist Award program, three levels of support for working artists in Alaska. Program officers are in high gear, reaching out to communities across Alaska to inspire artists to apply for this support. We’ll learn a bit about the history of the awards, the impact of the awards, and where to get help in applying.
We’ll also hear form two artists who received recent awards from the Rasmuson Foundation. How did they use the support for their work? What advice do they have for aspiring artists, pondering applying for an award?
As always, questions and comments are welcome throughout the program. Please join us.
HOST: Kathleen McCoy
GUESTS:
- Enzina Marrari, Rasmuson Foundation
- Tristan Agnaurak Morgan, Rasmuson Foundation
- Indra Arriaga Delgada, independent Alaska artist
- Sean Northover, Alaska musician
USEFUL DATES:
- Online applications are due by March 1, 2021
- Paper applications must be delivered or postmarked by February 15, 2021
- Individual Artist Awards program, Rasmuson Foundation website
- Schedule of January and February online application workshops, Rasmuson Foundation website
- Toolkit for applicants, Rasmuson Foundation website
- Musician Sean Northover, award recipient, SoundCloud collection
- Artist Indra Arriaga Delgada, award recipient, website
