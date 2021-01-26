Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 25th, 2021

Delores Abraham and her family in their Chefornak home that had to be evacuated. (Credit Kimberly Abraham)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

An outdoor vigil in Fairbanks brings attention to several recent missing persons cases. And, a family in Chefornak evacuates after a sinkhole develops under their home. Plus, the state opens up a new hotline for booking vaccine appointments.

