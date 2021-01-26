Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 25th, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
An outdoor vigil in Fairbanks brings attention to several recent missing persons cases. And, a family in Chefornak evacuates after a sinkhole develops under their home. Plus, the state opens up a new hotline for booking vaccine appointments.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Greg Kim in Bethel
- Lex Treinen, Nat Herz and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Angela Denning in Petersburg
