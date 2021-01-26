Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 26th, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
A more contagious strain of COVID-19 is detected in Alaska. And, an Anchorage Assembly member is removed from a statewide commission after defending Nazi terminology. Plus, Alaska’s Pacific Islander community struggles to access the COVID-19 vaccine despite high death rates from the disease.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz, Kavitha George, and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Hope McKenney in Unalaska
- Pablo Pena in Juneau
Send news tips, questions or comments to news@alaskapublic.org.