Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 26th, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A black Hummer with a license plate that reads "3REICH""
A black Hummer with the license plate “3REICH” waits at a stoplight in Anchorage. (Photo by Matt Tunseth)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via emailpodcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

A more contagious strain of COVID-19 is detected in Alaska. And, an Anchorage Assembly member is removed from a statewide commission after defending Nazi terminology. Plus, Alaska’s Pacific Islander community struggles to access the COVID-19 vaccine despite high death rates from the disease.

Reports tonight from:

  • Nat Herz, Kavitha George, and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Hope McKenney in Unalaska
  • Pablo Pena in Juneau

Send news tips, questions or comments to news@alaskapublic.org.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR