COVID outbreak grows at remote Aleutian fish plant

A COVID-19 outbreak at one of Alaska’s largest fish processing plants continues to grow.

At Trident Seafoods’ huge plant on the remote Aleutian island of Akutan, 135 workers have tested positive for the virus, the state Department of Health and Social Services reported Tuesday.

The company has only tested about half of its 700 workers, and officials say they think the outbreak is still on what they call an upward trajectory.

Trident’s plant shut down last week after four workers tested positive, just as the billion-dollar winter fishing season kicked off.

The island of Akutan has an airport, but no functional runway, so planes can’t fly there. At least 15 high-risk workers are being moved by ship to the port town of Unalaska, located about 35 miles to the southwest, state health officials said. Two workers with COVID-19 were evacuated to Anchorage for hospitalization.

Trident officials declined a request for comment.