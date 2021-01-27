Meet some of the owls that live in your backyard

Parent and juvenile Great Horned Owls feeding on Snowshoe Hare, 2020. CLICK.

Juvenile Great Horned Owl waking up from a nap, spring 2020. CLICK.

Great Horned Owl taking flight, dusk 2015. CLICK. Professional photographer Colin Tyler shared some of his owl photography with Hometown Alaska. He also works as the assistant manager at Eagle River Nature Center, and spends lots of time watching wildlife. Click on the image for a larger version.

We have an unusual guest on Hometown Alaska today: an owl. This education animal has an Anchorage caretaker. Both are guests today, and caretaker Ginamaria Smith promises that Archimedes, a Great Horned Owl, will hoot on the radio. She has cared for him, with necessary permits, for 15 years, after he fell from a nest at two weeks of age.

So, where do Hometown Alaska radio show ideas come from? This one came from a hike in the local woods. One dark December morning as I headed out with my dog for some exercise, I met a young man carrying an aluminum ladder. Since it was nearly Christmas, I asked if he was decorating a random tree so as to surprise and delight winter hikers. No. He had just cleaned out an owl box of its annual detritus in preparation for a potential new dweller.

Turns out, this is Andrew Fisher, an owl enthusiast supporting a project at the Eagle River Nature Center, where he and other volunteers have established more than 20 owl boxes. They have a few years of research under their belts, and he’ll tell us how the owl project is going on the show.

We also have Colin Tyler, a professional wildlife photographer who also happens to be an assistant manager at the Eagle River Nature Center. He has shared some of his owl images with us on this page.

And a final guest will join us from the Owl Research Institute in Montana, where director and founder biologist Denver Holt will talk a bit about his long-term (30-year) snowy owl research on the North Slope, as well as his understanding—after all these years—of why humans are so interested in owls. Join us for a hooting good time.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

Andrew Fisher, biologist, owl enthusiast and volunteer researcher

biologist, owl enthusiast and volunteer researcher Ginamaria Smith , biologist, owl enthusiast, caretaker of Archimedes

, biologist, owl enthusiast, caretaker of Archimedes Archimedes , Great Horned Owl, education animal

, Great Horned Owl, education animal Colin Tyler Bogucki , professional photographer, owl enthusiast, asst mgr Eagle River Nature Center

, professional photographer, owl enthusiast, asst mgr Eagle River Nature Center Denver Holt, 30-year Snowy Owl researcher on the North Slope, founder Owl Research Institute in Montana

LINKS:

The World of Saw Whet Owls, by Andrew Fisher, ERNC You Tube Channel

Eagle River Nature Center website (archived wildlife talks)

Great Horned Owl nest live cam, explore.org website

Owl Research Institute, Missoula, Montana, home of many long-term owl research projects website

Research paper on Short Eared Owls status and conservation priorities, by Travis Booms, Ak Dept of Fish & Game biologist, PDF

Research paper on seasonal movement via satellite telemetry of Short Eared Owls, Travis Booms co-author, PDF

