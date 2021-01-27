Bjorn Dihle, photo credit Mary Catharine Martin.

Monica Devine, photo courtesy Monica Devine.

A brown bear feeds on a whale carcass on Admiralty Island, photo by Bjorn Dihle.

A Shape in the Dark cover

Water Mask cover.

On this Outdoor Explorer, we’ll be chat with two Alaskan authors, reflecting on Alaska through their relationships with our unique and challenging environment. First up is Monica Devine of Eagle River, author of “Water Mask.” Monica’s book is a memoir of short stories set throughout Alaska and New Mexico. In the second half of the show, author Bjorn Dihle of Douglas Island will share historical and personal brown bear stories. His soon to be released book is “A Shape in the Dark: Living and Dying with Brown Bears.”

HOST: Lisa Keller

GUESTS:

Segment 1: Monica Devine, author of “Water Mask”

Segment 2: Bjorn Dihle, author of “A Shape in the Dark: Living and Dying with Brown Bears”

LINKS:

