Funding for Anchorage police body cameras to appear in April municipal election

Anchorage police officers enter the downtown headquarters on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage voters will get to decide whether to fund police body cameras at the April municipal election.

The ordinance to put the item on the ballot was passed by the Anchorage Assembly at a Tuesday meeting by a 7-3 vote.

Funding for police body cameras has been pushed by local civil rights groups who say body and vehicle cameras will lead to greater police accountability.

The ordinance, if passed, would levy a special tax above the current tax cap to pay up to $1.8 million for the cameras and associated software.

Several assembly members stated that regardless of the outcome of the April vote, they would continue to work for ways to fund the program.

Other items that will be up for vote on the April ballot include bonds for parks improvements, funding for firefighting facilities, and improvements to Municipality buildings.