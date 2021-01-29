Addressing pandemic impacts for Alaskans with disabilities

(Photo by Mark Buckawicki via WikiCommons)

The COVID-19 pandemic has created unique challenges for everyone, but many people with physical, developmental and cognitive challenges have had to adapt to even more uncertainty and frustration. How has their access to medical and social services been affected? What about the isolation those in assisted living facilities face? We’ll discuss the barriers and the resources available to people with disabilities on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Maggie Winston, disability advocate

disability advocate Mark Regan, Legal Director, Disability Law Center of Alaska

Legal Director, Disability Law Center of Alaska Jena Crafton, member of Governor’s Council on Disabilities & Special Education

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at 10 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.