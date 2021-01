There are more than 130 legislators and staff in Juneau for the legislative session. The legislature is taking steps to limit the spread of COVID-19. For instance, the Capitol building is closed to the public. And the legislature has a $1.5 million contract with a company to test and screen everyone who is allowed in the building. But, there is still a risk to having so many people working out of the same building in downtown Juneau. KTOO’s Rashah McChesney has this story.