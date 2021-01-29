Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 29th, 2021

On Jan. 16, a fire in Tuluksak destroyed the village’s washeteria and water plant building, which was their only source of clean, running water. (Courtesy Kristy Napoka)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s Permanent Fund Corporation holds millions of dollars in GameStop shares. And, a Fairbanks physician shares how the pandemic has affected her work and home life. Plus, water donations trickle in to Tuluksak after the community’s washeteria burned down.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Rashah McChesney in Juneau

Abbey Collins in Anchorage

Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Wesley Early in Kotzebue

Dan Bross and Molly Rettig in Fairbanks

Send news tips, questions or comments to news@alaskapublic.org.