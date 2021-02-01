DMV’s automated screening for ‘vulgar, violent, criminal and demeaning’ plates didn’t catch Nazi terms

By
Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO - Juneau
-
A white woman in a blue blouse speaks in front of a podium in front of several other men
Department of Administration Commissioner Kelly Tshibaka answers questions on Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s newest budget proposal on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the Capitol in Juneau. (Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

The state commissioner who oversees the Alaska Division of Motor Vehicles said Friday she has finished a review of how personalized license plates with Nazi references became street legal.

In a Facebook video, Administration Commissioner Kelly Tshibaka said a plate that said “FUHRER” was issued over a decade ago and invalidated in October after a public complaint. She said a new plate that said “3REICH” was issued in November, then invalidated in January.

Both personalized plates had slipped through an automated screening process. They weren’t on a list of more than 11,000 vulgar, violent, criminal and demeaning terms.

“The DMV’s electronic screening list will undergo a thorough review and be updated to add additional vulgar, violent, criminal and demeaning terms, per the criteria in the Alaska Administrative Code,” Tshibaka said.

She said a committee will review personalized plate requests that get flagged by the system, if staff are uncertain whether they are appropriate.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR