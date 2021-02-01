Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 1st, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
For the second time in six months, Alaska’s Attorney General has resigned, this time amid allegations of a possible crime. And, parents in Bethel plead for reopening after more than half of students in the district failed their classes last semester. Plus, health officials say Alaskans should start double-masking.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Henry Leasia in Haines
- Greg Kim in Bethel
- Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
- Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
- Erin McKinstry in Sitka
