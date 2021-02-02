Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A sign that’s part of the Juneau Voices project is posted outside the Alaska State Museum on Whittier Steet. (Photo by Pablo Arauz Peña/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

As Democrats move to pass a COVID relief bill without Republican support, Senator Murkowski urges caution. And, a Juneau public art project combines storytelling and street signs. Plus, two large timber sales in the Tongass come under scrutiny.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman, Matt Miller, and Pablo Pena in Juneau
  • Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
  • Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg
  • Sabine Poux in Kenai



