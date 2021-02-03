Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021

Claudette Barber makes mittens and other fabric items from her workshop in Soldotna. They’re made of upcycled wool and lined with fleece. (Courtesy Claudette Barber)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Anchorage’s international airport makes room for a massive cold storage facility. And, Alaskan mitten makers work to monetize that viral Bernie Sanders meme. Plus, a mom shares her experience giving birth during a pandemic.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Nat Herz, Abbey Collins and Lex Treinen in Anchorage

Robyne in Fairbanks

Jacob Resneck in Juneau

Claire Stremple in Haines

Sabine Poux in Kenai

