Enjoying the outdoors is more fun when you’re prepared

On this week’s show, our guest is Les Stroud. You may know him as Survivorman but his passion for the outdoors extends far beyond survival. Our discussion covers many topics including survival, getting kids outside, urban adventures, and we talk about his numerous upcoming projects. His albums are available for streaming on Spotify. His podcast, Surviving Life with Les Stroud is available on most podcast platforms.
HOST: Martha Rosenstein
GUEST:
Les Stroud – documentary film producer, musician, and author
BROADCAST: Thursday, February 4th, 2021. 10-11 a.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, February 4th, 2021. 8–9 p.m. AKT
