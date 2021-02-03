How an Award-Winning Alaskan musician finds hope during a pandemic | INDIE ALASKA

After a year of pandemic and increased racial tensions, Ed Washington, an Anchorage musician who won best male vocalist at the 2020 Alaska Hip Hop and R&B Music Awards, shares a message of hope and wellbeing.

Ed Washington is releasing an EP on Feb. 14, 2021, called “The Hopeless Romantic”. To follow him online, visit his artist pages on Facebook, Instagram, Bandcamp, and Soundcloud.

Story by Jeff Chen.

Video by Jeff Chen, DJ Spencer Lee, Ed Washington, Alex Troutman / Blackfish Media, Zane Penny / Medium Build

Music by Ed Washington and Medium Build