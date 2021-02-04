Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 4th, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska might not see cruise ships this year after Canada extends its ban. And, a candidate for mayor of Seattle discusses growing up in Delta Junction. Plus, the New Stuyahok school focuses on subsistence education during the pandemic.
Reports tonight from:
- Henry Leasia in Haines
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Abbey Collins and Lex Treinen in Anchorage
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Brian Venua in Dillingham
- and Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Alaska News Nightly wants to help share your Valentine’s messages to loved ones, family, friends, and important people in your life.
Send us an audio message, that’s what we’d prefer, or a written message, to news@alaskapublic.org with the subject line ‘VDAY’ so we don’t miss it.
We’ll share your Valentines on the air next Friday.