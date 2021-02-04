Anchorage School District moves to address learning loss in first weeks of in-person learning

The Anchorage School District board room when it is empty, taken March 13, 2020. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

There have been several classroom closures since the district began phasing students for in-person learning two weeks ago in the Anchorage School District.

Eight district classrooms are currently closed due to a combination of positive COVID-19 cases in classrooms and not having enough staff members to keep a classroom open, administrators said at a school board meeting Tuesday. At least two additional classrooms were closed but have since reopened.

But positive COVID-19 cases represent less than 1% of the student and staff population, according to Ashley Lally, the district’s director of security of emergency preparedness. The district tracks reported COVID cases for all staff and students including those learning in-person and virtually, Lally said.

“A majority of what we’re tracking is those kids in school who have symptoms or staff who have symptoms, “ said Lally. “But over 90% of those are either coming back negative, or they don’t follow up with us, so they stay out of school for 10 days.”

There are 8,000 elementary students currently doing in-person learning administrators said. That number is expected to jump next week as the majority of students in grades 3 – 6 will be able to return to in-person learning.

There are about 18,000 elementary students enrolled in ASD, according to administrators.

District Superintendent Deena Bishop also shared recent data on middle and high school student grades. Bishop said this fall, the number of failing grades increased by 3% while the number of ‘A’ grades decreased by 1% compared to last fall. These figures aren’t statistically significant, Bishop said. But Deputy Superintendent Mark Stock said in an interview the district still has a “grave concern” about the learning loss grades can’t capture.

Instead of emphasizing grades, Stock said teachers are focused on bridging students learning gaps with additional resources. The current preliminary budget includes $4 million for a large summer school program.

“This remediation is going to take time, like years,” Stock said. “You can’t miss a year of school and make it up in a year. It’s going to take everything from summer school to before-and-after school tutoring to teachers rearranging and reducing their content and doing things differently,” Stock said.

Data shows Alaska Native and American Indian secondary students continue to receive the most failing marks, and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students saw the biggest increase in the number of failing grades over the last year.

Looking forward, the district also presented a preliminary budget at the meeting that was able to avoid significant employee layoffs due to an infusion of federal COVID-19 relief funds. Although some teacher positions will be cut due to lowered enrollment.

Administrators said the district is expecting about 75% of students who left the district this year to return to the district next year, and plans to conduct more enrollment surveys in the coming months.