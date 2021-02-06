Dana Stabenow talks about her latest crime novel, her writing career and her support for women writers

Dana Stabenow, Alaska author of nearly 40 books, many in crime fiction. One series focuses on private eye named Kate Shugak, and a second series focuses on a a mythical Alaska State Trooper living in a remote Alaska community. (Photo courtesy Dana Stabenow)

Dana Stabenow is having a great writing career.

Her latest book, Spoils of the Dead, is No. 5 in her series about Alaska State Trooper Liam Campbell. After getting busted from sergeant back to trooper for a serious mistake, he finds himself policing in a commercial fishing town dubbed Newenham, “an ice-bound bush town with a six-bed jail, a busted ATM and a saloon that does double-duty as a courtroom.” You can bet trouble follows.

We’ll talk more about this book on the show, but first, if you haven’t been bitten by the Stabenow bug, you may not know this is just one of several series she has crafted. Does the name Kate Shugak bring it back for you? Here’s what that series is about:

Aleutian Kate Shugak–formerly an Anchorage police investigator and now a private eye–lives on a 160-acre homestead in Alaska’s largest national park. Her roommate is a half-wolf, half-husky dog named Mutt, and her nearest neighbors are a bull moose and a grizzly sow. Farther off are dog mushers, miners, hunters, trappers, fishermen, bush pilots, pipeline workers, Park rangers—and, it turns out, murderers.

Just some of the titles in the Kate Shugak series.

Stabenow produced 22 books in that series, practically one a year, with the latest one in 2020. Her very first Kate Shugak story, A Cold Day for Murder, earned the prestigious Edgar Award in 1993. Her 18th book in the series, Though Not Dead, took a Nero award in 2012, from a literary society honoring the Nero Wolfe stories of Rex Stout.

Believe it or not, there were OTHER series, travel writing for Alaska magazine, doing the hard work of self-promotion because that’s the modern world of publishing.

There is another chapter, though. We’ll talk about Storyknife Writers Retreat, an up-from-the-dirt complex of cabins high on a bluff in Homer aimed at serving women writers. All that, and more.

Dana Stabenow, Alaska author

