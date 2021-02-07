Haines man mauled by bear while backcountry snowboarding

A Haines man was mauled by a bear while backcountry snowboarding near Chilkoot Lake over the weekend. The U.S. Coast Guard transported him to Juneau, where he is being treated for injuries to his head and hands.

The mauling occurred off of the Glory Hole trail, about 1600 feet above Chilkoot Lake.

The Alaska State Troopers requested assistance from the Coast Guard around 3:20 p.m. A Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Sitka responded to transport the man to a hospital.

Two other skiers in the party used a satellite communication device to provide the precise coordinates and elevation of their location. They had brightly colored fabric to signal the helicopter as it approached.

The air crew successfully hoisted the injured man into the helicopter and provided medical care while in transit to Juneau.

The man’s current condition is not known, however, Coast Guard personnel say he was responsive and talking during the rescue.

The U.S. Coast Guard provided this video of the rescue.

This story will be updated if more information becomes available.