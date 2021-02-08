After a tumultuous 2020, what priorities do Black Alaskans have looking ahead?

Protesters in the Justice for George Floyd rally march through downtown Anchorage on Friday, June 6 (Lex Treinen/Alaska Public Media)

Over the past year, Black Americans have seen highs with the election of Vice President Kamala Harris, and extreme lows from racial violence and disproportionate deaths from COVID-19. How do Black Alaskans see the current issues facing our society and what do they want in policy and social change for greater equity in the future? For Black History Month, Lori Townsend commemorates Black Alaskan pioneers and speaks with current leaders about the path forward.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Rex Butler, attorney & member of Alaska Black Caucus

attorney & member of Alaska Black Caucus Sherry Patterson, president, Black Awareness Association of Juneau

Alaska Black Business Directory list of events for Black History Month

