Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 8th, 2021

The mural, “Return of the Whales,” faces the Alaska SeaLife Center in downtown Seward. (PHOTO CREDIT J. LESLIE)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

After more than three weeks without drinking water, Governor Dunleavy sends state aid to Tuluksak. And, a popular Seward mural gets an upgrade. Plus, hundreds of scientists push for Indigenous inclusion in Arctic research.

Reports tonight from:

Olivia Ebertz in Bethel

Liz Ruskin in Washington

Henry Leasia in Haines

Lex Treinen and Kavitha George in Anchorage

Erin McKinstry in Sitka

Wesley Early in Kotzebue

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Alaska News Nightly wants to help share your Valentine’s messages to loved ones, family, friends, and important people in your life.

Send us an audio message, that’s what we’d prefer, or a written message, to news@alaskapublic.org with the subject line ‘VDAY’ so we don’t miss it.

We’ll share your Valentines on the air next Friday.