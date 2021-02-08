How we can be culturally responsive in the era of Black Lives Matter

This week on Addressing Alaskans we’re hearing a moderated conversation between educators and community leaders about how to best enact culturally responsive teaching methods. The speakers share personal stories and their expertise in this “Community Conversation” from the Alaska Black Caucus.

Moderator: Margo Bellamy, UAA Adjunct Professor, ASD School Board, Vice President

BROADCAST: Sunday, February 7th, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.

RECORDED:

Sunday, August 23rd, 2020 via Facebook Live

