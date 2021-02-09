Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 9th, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska officials team up with local researchers to study new strains of the coronavirus. And, hundreds of millions of dollars in federal rent relief aid will be available to Alaskans this month. Plus, what happens when pregnant rural moms can’t get to city hospitals.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau
- Claire Stremple in Haines
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Mary Auld in Fairbanks
- Izzy Ross in Dillingham
Alaska News Nightly wants to help share your Valentine’s messages to loved ones, family, friends, and important people in your life.
Send us an audio message, that’s what we’d prefer, or a written message, to news@alaskapublic.org with the subject line ‘VDAY’ so we don’t miss it.
We’ll share your Valentines on the air Friday.