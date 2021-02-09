Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 9th, 2021

Will George, a graduate student at the University of Alaska Anchorage, is part of a team of scientists led by professor Eric Bortz, studying Covid-19 variants. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska officials team up with local researchers to study new strains of the coronavirus. And, hundreds of millions of dollars in federal rent relief aid will be available to Alaskans this month. Plus, what happens when pregnant rural moms can’t get to city hospitals.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Nat Herz in Anchorage

Jeremy Hsieh in Juneau

Claire Stremple in Haines

Wesley Early in Kotzebue

Mary Auld in Fairbanks

Izzy Ross in Dillingham

