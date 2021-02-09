Anchorage Assembly to consider ethics review for member who defended Nazi license plates

The Anchorage Assembly will consider a resolution this week to formally recognize Assembly member Jamie Allard’s statements defending a pair of Nazi-themed license plates as a “breach of the public trust.”

Last month, after photos of two Alaska license plates that read “FUHRER” and “3REICH” circulated on social media, Allard argued on Facebook both terms are simply German words with no offensive connotations.

Her statements caused a social media backlash. Gov. Dunleavy subsequently removed her from her position on the Alaska Human Rights Commission.

Tuesday’s resolution, submitted by Assembly member Meg Zalatel, states Allard used her official social media platform to “defend language unequivocally associated with Nazis,” and calls for the municipal Ethics Board to review Allard’s actions.

Allard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.