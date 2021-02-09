LISTEN: Sure, Alaska, it’s cold. But these chilly days are becoming scarcer

The University of Alaska Fairbanks campus on Jan. 18th, 2017. (Photo: Amanda Frank/KUAC)

Even in the face of continued climate warming — as many Alaskans have pointed out the past few days — Alaska can still get cold.

That’s as temperatures have dipped to colder than 40 below in parts of the Interior and windchills down to 70, 80 and even 90 below in some places.

National Weather Service climate researcher Brian Brettschneider, back for our Ask a Climatologist segment, says such frigid temperatures have become rarer in recent times but he admits that, even if it’s just a handful of days, that’s still pretty cold.

