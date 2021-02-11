Stutes elected as Alaska House speaker, breaking deadlock

Rep. Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, speaks during a House Floor Session on March 27, 2017. (Photo by Skip Gray/KTOO)

Update:

Merrick announced in a press release that she has not joined the coalition that includes the other 20 people who voted for Stutes, leaving the House without a functioning majority caucus early Thursday afternoon.

Merrick said in the statement that she was frustrated with the deadlock over who would be speaker, adding “I felt we could no longer afford to delay extending the Governor’s emergency disaster declaration, crafting a fiscally conservative budget, and passing the construction jobs bill.”

However, until there’s a majority, the House won’t have committees and won’t be able to work on legislation.

Original story:

Kodiak Republican Rep. Louise Stutes was elected Alaska House speaker today, breaking a deadlock on the 24th day of the legislative session.

Eagle River Republican Rep. Kelly Merrick broke the deadlock by voting for Stutes, which will allow a mostly Democratic majority to retain control of the chamber.

The vote was 21-19.

Stutes briefly addressed the chamber after taking the gavel from temporary speaker Rep. Josiah Patkotak, an Utqiagvik independent.

“I want to thank you for the trust you put in me,” she said, later adding that she’s “happy to be instrumental in bringing this House together.”

The next task is to organize House committees.

Merrick and Stutes were the only Republicans to vote for Stutes, along with 15 Democrats, two Democratic-nominated independents and two independents nominated without party nominations. All of the no votes were Republicans.