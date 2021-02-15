Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 15th, 2021

Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Richie Diehl of Aniak is the 2021 Kuskokwim 300 Champion. Diehl is pictured here with his fiancé, Emerie Fairbanks, for his Valentine’s Day finish. February 14, 2021 in Bethel, Alaska. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

State officials sort through what happens now that Alaska’s emergency powers for COVID-19 have expired. And, Anchorage looks to residents for funding police body cameras. Plus, Richie Diehl wins his first Kuskokwim 300 sled dog race in record-breaking time.

Reports tonight from:

  • Rashah McChesney in Juneau
  • Nat Herz and Kavitha George in Anchorage
  • Angela Denning in Petersburg
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Greg Kim in Bethel

