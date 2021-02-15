Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 15th, 2021

Richie Diehl of Aniak is the 2021 Kuskokwim 300 Champion. Diehl is pictured here with his fiancé, Emerie Fairbanks, for his Valentine’s Day finish. February 14, 2021 in Bethel, Alaska. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

State officials sort through what happens now that Alaska’s emergency powers for COVID-19 have expired. And, Anchorage looks to residents for funding police body cameras. Plus, Richie Diehl wins his first Kuskokwim 300 sled dog race in record-breaking time.

Reports tonight from: