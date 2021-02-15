Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 15th, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
State officials sort through what happens now that Alaska’s emergency powers for COVID-19 have expired. And, Anchorage looks to residents for funding police body cameras. Plus, Richie Diehl wins his first Kuskokwim 300 sled dog race in record-breaking time.
Reports tonight from:
- Rashah McChesney in Juneau
- Nat Herz and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Angela Denning in Petersburg
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Greg Kim in Bethel