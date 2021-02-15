Aniak’s Richie Diehl reaches first Kuskokwim 300 win in record time

Richie Diehl of Aniak won the 2021 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race, crossing the finish line in Bethel on Feb. 14 at 6:38 a.m. with 11 dogs.
He completed the route, which is slightly shorter this year than the usual 300 miles, in 36 hours and 8 minutes. It was the fastest recorded time in Kuskokwim 300 history.
Diehl has now won both the Bogus Creek 150 and Kuskokwim 300 in the same year, something never done before. It’s his 13th Kuskokwim 300 and his first victory. Diehl bested a field of 16 mushers and will take home a prize of $25,500.
Final race results:
- Richie Diehl of Aniak finished at 6:38 a.m. with 11 dogs, total elapsed time 36:08.
- Pete Kaiser of Bethel finished at 7:21 a.m. with 12 dogs, total elapsed time 36:51.
- Nicolas Petit of Girdwood finished at 7:39 a.m. with 10 dogs, total elapsed time 37:09.
- Fr. Alexander Larson of Napaskiak finished at 8:15 a.m. with seven dogs, total elapsed time 37:45.
- Isaac Underwood of Aniak finished at 8:22 a.m. with eight dogs, total elapsed time 37:52.
- Jeff King of Denali Park finished at 9:07 a.m. with nine dogs, total elapsed time 38:37.
- Matthew Failor of Willow finished at 9:12 with eight dogs, total elapsed time 38:42.