Aniak’s Richie Diehl reaches first Kuskokwim 300 win in record time

Richie Diehl of Aniak is the 2021 Kuskokwim 300 Champion. Diehl is pictured here with his fiancé, Emerie Fairbanks, for his Valentine’s Day finish. Feb. 14, 2021 in Bethel, Alaska. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

Richie Diehl of Aniak won the 2021 Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race, crossing the finish line in Bethel on Feb. 14 at 6:38 a.m. with 11 dogs.

He completed the route, which is slightly shorter this year than the usual 300 miles, in 36 hours and 8 minutes. It was the fastest recorded time in Kuskokwim 300 history.

Diehl has now won both the Bogus Creek 150 and Kuskokwim 300 in the same year, something never done before. It’s his 13th Kuskokwim 300 and his first victory. Diehl bested a field of 16 mushers and will take home a prize of $25,500.



Final race results: