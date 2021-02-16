Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, February 16th, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Months after the election, a surprise contributor sheds light on Alaska’s changing election law. And, the family of a man killed at a Kodiak military base looks for answers. Plus, Dan Kaduce wins the Summit Quest 300 sled dog race.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Sabine Poux in Kenai
- Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Maria Dudzak in Ketchikan
- Lex Treinen in Circle
Send news tips, questions or comments to news@alaskapublic.org.