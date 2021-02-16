Buddies Richie Diehl And Pete Kaiser Lead Local Mushers’ Domination Of K300



Richie Diehl (right) of Aniak is the 2021 Kuskokwim 300 Champion. This is Diehl’s 12th K300 and his first win. Pete Kaiser (left) of Bethel is a five-time K300 champion, and the two are best friends. Feb. 14, 2021 in Bethel, Alaska.

It was a year of many firsts for the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race. It was the first year that checkpoints were set up outside of villages to avoid spreading COVID-19, which led to a modified, slightly shorter race course. It was also the first year that a musher won both the Kuskokwim 300 and the Bogus Creek 150.

After crossing the finish line in Bethel, Aniak musher Richie Diehl received a rose from the crowd, which he handed to his fiancé, Emerie Fairbanks. Diehl won the race on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at 6:38 a.m., finishing with a record-breaking time of 36 hours and 8 minutes. The previous record was held by Matt Failor, who finished 2019’s K300 in 36 hours and 32 minutes. Diehl will be taking home $25,500 of the $143,500 purse for his first Kuskokwim 300 victory.

“I’m going to enjoy this,” Diehl said after his finish. “This is a race I grew up on, and I love it. It’s the biggest accomplishment in my mushing career right now.”

This is Diehl’s second win in two weeks. He had just won the Bogus Creek 150 on Jan. 31, which followed a similar route to this year’s K300.

“I think the Bogus opened my eyes on what this team is capable of doing,” Diehl said. “After doing the Bogus, I knew this is a team that could potentially win. And so I went out racing from the get-go. From start to here they went hard, and they did awesome.”

Richie Diehl of Aniak is the 2021 Kuskokwim 300 Champion. Diehl is pictured here with his fiance, Emerie Fairbanks, for his Valentine’s Day finish. February 14, 2021 in Bethel, Alaska. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

Diehl had run in 12 K300s before this one. His top finish before this year was third place in both 2017 and 2020. In both those years, he lost to former Iditarod champion and five-time K300 Champion Pete Kaiser.

Diehl said in an interview before the race that one of the reasons he got into mushing was because he lived with Kaiser in college. Hearing Kaiser’s plans to start mushing competitively after school inspired him to do so as well. Diehl said that it was special to win against his friend, who has such a decorated mushing career.

“It’s pretty cool because he’s dominating the Kusko right now, and we want to race the best. He’s the best and he’s my best friend. But to beat him, it makes me feel better that I am racing the best right now, and he was in it, and he even told me, he said it was one of his best Kuskos,” Diehl said.



Kaiser finished second in this year’s K300, arriving 43 minutes after Diehl at 7:21 a.m. The two friends both used the same resting strategy that Kaiser used to win the K300 in 2018, when the race followed a similar course to this year’s. Kaiser said that’s not the only thing the two mushers share.

“I think we train very similarly. We talk a lot too, you know. We bounce ideas back and forth off each other,” Kaiser said. “So, what’s working for me one year he adopts, and what’s working for him one year I adopt, and we kind of just, you know, try to become better mushers by sharing information.”

Kaiser added that his dogs and Diehl’s dogs share a lot genetically, too. Many of them are half-siblings or cousins. He said that Diehl’s win was a nearly ideal outcome for the race.

“Obviously, I’m here to win, but you know, if I can’t do it, he’s at the top of the list of people I want to see win the race and it’s awesome. I mean, it’s almost as exciting as me winning myself,” Kaiser said.

After Diehl and Kaiser, French musher Nicolas Petit from Girdwood finished in third place at 7:39 a.m. Petit had lost some time just before the halfway checkpoint after veering off the race course. K300 organizers determined that a section of the trail had been poorly marked, causing Petit to get lost for 15 to 16 minutes. Organizers repaired the trail marking and deducted 10 minutes from his mandatory rest. This was Petit’s best finish in the K300.

Fr. Alexander Larson brings snacks to his team at the Bethel midway checkpoint during the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on February 13, 2021. Larson arrived at the midway checkpoint in fifth place; this is his first Kuskokwim 300. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

In fourth place was Fr. Alexander Larson of Napaskiak, who finished at 8:15 a.m. This was Larson’s first 300-mile race. And at 59 years old, he said that it was a little longer than he expected.

“It was good, I had fun. I didn’t know how hard it was, becoming sleepy and all that tiredness. Towards the end, I was hearing things,” Larson said with a chuckle.

Larson started the second half of the race with eight dogs, and dropped another leader in Akiak on his way back to Bethel. Larson, a trained sprint musher, said that fewer dogs can sometimes help to go fast.

“You got to know to have less dogs to do sprint,” Larson said.

Isaac Underwood of Aniak arrived at the Bethel midway checkpoint in fourth place during the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on February 13, 2021. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

Rounding out the top five was Isaac Underwood from Aniak, who arrived in Bethel 7 minutes after Larson at 8:22 a.m. Underwood’s best finish in the K300 prior to this year was 12th place in 2018. He said that running in the Bogus Creek two weeks ago was a big help for local mushers. In sixth and seventh place were Jeff King and Matt Failor, both of whom have won the K300 before.

Four out of the top five finishers of the 2021 K300 are from communities along the Kuskokwim River. Bethel’s Kaiser said that this was K300 godfather Myron Angstman’s vision: to cultivate local mushers who are then able to compete with the top mushers from around the state, and the world.