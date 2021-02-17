Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 17th, 2021

Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
A woman in a mask speaks in an official room
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks to reporters during her annual visit to the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, on Feb. 16, 2021. (Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO and Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Senator Lisa Murkowski addresses the state of the Republican party and her vote to convict former President Trump. And, a typical trip to Chilkat Lake leads to an atypical encounter for a group of Haines residents. Plus, mushers share new insights at the end of the altered Yukon Quest sled dog race.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Erin McKinstry in Sitka
  • Tripp Crouse in Anchorage
  • Henry Leasia in Haines
  • Sabine Poux in Kenai
  • Lex Treinen at the end of the Yukon Quest trail in Circle
  • and Molly Rettig in Fairbanks

Send news tips, questions or comments to news@alaskapublic.org.

