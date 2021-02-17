Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 17th, 2021

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski speaks to reporters during her annual visit to the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, on Feb. 16, 2021. (Andrew Kitchenman/KTOO and Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Senator Lisa Murkowski addresses the state of the Republican party and her vote to convict former President Trump. And, a typical trip to Chilkat Lake leads to an atypical encounter for a group of Haines residents. Plus, mushers share new insights at the end of the altered Yukon Quest sled dog race.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Erin McKinstry in Sitka

Tripp Crouse in Anchorage

Henry Leasia in Haines

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Lex Treinen at the end of the Yukon Quest trail in Circle

and Molly Rettig in Fairbanks

