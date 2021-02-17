Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 17th, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Senator Lisa Murkowski addresses the state of the Republican party and her vote to convict former President Trump. And, a typical trip to Chilkat Lake leads to an atypical encounter for a group of Haines residents. Plus, mushers share new insights at the end of the altered Yukon Quest sled dog race.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Erin McKinstry in Sitka
- Tripp Crouse in Anchorage
- Henry Leasia in Haines
- Sabine Poux in Kenai
- Lex Treinen at the end of the Yukon Quest trail in Circle
- and Molly Rettig in Fairbanks
