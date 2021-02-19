A Waterfall in Chugach State Park, photo courtesy of Chugach State Park. On Crow Pass Trail in Chugach State Park, photo courtesy Chugach State Park. The Aurora Above Chugach State Park, photo courtesy Chugach State Park.
Outdoor Explorer, we are taking a deep dive into the history, planning, and development of Chugach State Park. Chugach State Park is the third-largest state park in the United States, but it is considered the largest urban park in the world because the park is contained entirely within the border of the Anchorage municipality. From the first people to arrive in the Anchorage area to managing and protecting an area that is being “loved to death,” our guests will tell the story of Alaska’s most popular park.
Ben Corwin, Chugach State Park Chief Ranger Ryan Yelle, Chugach State Park Advisory Board Chairman Monica Alvarez, Head Planner for the Chugach State Park Management Plan with the Alaska Department of Natural Resources
BROADCAST: Thursday, February 25th, 2021. 10-11 a.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, February 25th, 2021. 8–9 p.m. AKT
