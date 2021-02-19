Three local pastors respond to Henry Louis Gates’ “The Black Church”

Partial logo from the PBS historical and cultural exploration of the Black Church in America.

In a sweeping, song-filled and emotional telling, Henry Louis Gates takes viewers through the beginnings of the Black Church in America, from its beginnings in white Christianity with influence from home countries and spiritual traditions that slaves brought with them. The 400-year history of the Black Church reveals influence during the Civil War, Reconstruction, Jim Crow, the Civil Rights Movement, right up to today’s Black Lives Matter. The episodes broadcast on television in Anchorage on Feb. 16 and 17, and are still available on the web for viewing. Find Episode 1 and Episode 2 at PBS.org.

Pastor M.A. Bunton of Greater Friendship Baptist Church.

In this week’s Hometown Alaska, we host pastors of three local churches. We invite their reflections on Gates’ history and appreciation of The Black Church. In addition, they’ll introduce us to their own churches and ministries.

As always, your questions and comments are welcome throughout the program. Please join us.

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

Pastor Undra Parker of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.

Pastor Dr. William Greene , Eagle River Missionary Baptist Church

Eagle River Missionary Baptist Church, home of Rev. Dr. William Greene.

