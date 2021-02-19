Three local pastors respond to Henry Louis Gates’ “The Black Church”

In a sweeping, song-filled and emotional telling, Henry Louis Gates takes viewers through the beginnings of the Black Church in America, from its beginnings in white Christianity with influence from home countries and spiritual traditions that slaves brought with them. The 400-year history of the Black Church reveals influence during the Civil War, Reconstruction, Jim Crow, the Civil Rights Movement, right up to today’s Black Lives Matter. The episodes broadcast on television in Anchorage on Feb. 16 and 17, and are still available on the web for viewing. Find Episode 1 and Episode 2 at PBS.org.
In this week’s Hometown Alaska, we host pastors of three local churches. We invite their reflections on Gates’ history and appreciation of The Black Church. In addition, they’ll introduce us to their own churches and ministries.
As always, your questions and comments are welcome throughout the program. Please join us.
HOST: Kathleen McCoy
- Pastor Dr. William Greene, Eagle River Missionary Baptist Church
- Pastor Undra Parker, Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
- Pastor M.A. Bunton, Greater Friendship Baptist Church
LINKS:
- Greater Friendship Baptist Church website and Facebook
- How did Greater Friendship Baptist Church made its mark in Alaska and civil rights history, David Reamer for Anchorage Daily News, 6-7-2020
- Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church website and Facebook
- Eagle River Missionary Baptist Church Facebook
- Black Women were Vital to the Black Church, story on PBS NewsHour 2.19.21
- ‘The Black Church’ on PBS, website
- Watch ‘The Black Church’ episode 1 and episode 2, here
