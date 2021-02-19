Why aren’t there more Black men in medicine?

In the early 2000s, a medical school admissions officer stated that although Black women physicians were increasing in numbers, Black men were considered “unicorns” in medicine. In 1978, Black males made up a little over 3% of medical school enrollments, but in 2019 that number was even smaller. Does this disparity contribute to healthcare inequities in minority communities?
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUESTS:
- Dr. Estrada Bernard, Jr., Neurosurgeon, Anchorage Neurosurgical Associates
- Dr. Namory Bagayoko, Orthopedic Surgeon, Alaska Native Medical Center
LINKS:
- TIME: America Can’t Afford to Lose More Black Male Doctors
- Forbes: Why Are Black Male Doctors Still So Scarce In America?
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2020, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by . . .