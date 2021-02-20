Hear the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation’s 2021 economic forecast

The COVID-19 pandemic and a continued recession was tough on the Anchorage economy in 2020. Job losses permeated nearly every business sector and consumer confidence is low, but 2021 could show some improvement.

This week on Addressing Alaskans we’re hearing the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation’s 2021 economic outlook. The presentation includes the AEDC’s Year-End Real-Time Jobs Intelligence Report, Employment Report, Housing Update, Jobs Update, Anchorage Consumer Optimism Index and the Business Confidence Index.

SPEAKERS:

Bill Popp, AEDC President & CEO

Austin Quinn-Davidson, Acting Anchorage Mayor

Governor Mike Dunleavy

Senator Lisa Murkowski

LINKS:

Anchorage Economic Development Corporation

2021 AEDC Economic Forecast Report

BROADCAST: Sunday, February 21st, 2021

RECORDED: Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 remotely and at Alaska Public Media.

