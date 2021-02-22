Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 22, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
FEMA will provide disaster assistance to Haines, to recover from the deadly landslides in December. And, a large solar array will power a lodge at Denali National Park, after a delicate installation. Plus, remembering Katie Hurley, who helped draft Alaska’s constitution.
Reports tonight from:
- Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
- Henry Leasia in Haines
- Hope McKenney in Unalaska
- Robyne and Molly Rettig in Fairbanks
- Robert Woolsey in Sitka
- Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Send news tips, questions or comments to news@alaskapublic.org.