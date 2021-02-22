Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 22, 2021

Heavy rains led to a landslide in Haines on Wednesday, December 2. (Jacob Cheeseman photo)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

FEMA will provide disaster assistance to Haines, to recover from the deadly landslides in December. And, a large solar array will power a lodge at Denali National Park, after a delicate installation. Plus, remembering Katie Hurley, who helped draft Alaska’s constitution.

Reports tonight from:

Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage

Henry Leasia in Haines

Hope McKenney in Unalaska

Robyne and Molly Rettig in Fairbanks

Robert Woolsey in Sitka

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

