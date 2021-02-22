Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 22, 2021

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
Heavy rains led to a landslide in Haines on Wednesday, December 2. (Jacob Cheeseman photo)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

FEMA will provide disaster assistance to Haines, to recover from the deadly landslides in December. And, a large solar array will power a lodge at Denali National Park, after a delicate installation. Plus, remembering Katie Hurley, who helped draft Alaska’s constitution.

Reports tonight from:

  • Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
  • Henry Leasia in Haines
  • Hope McKenney in Unalaska
  • Robyne and Molly Rettig in Fairbanks
  • Robert Woolsey in Sitka
  • Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

