Photonak is one of those bands that come across as totally genuine in their mission and respect for each other. With their debut album “Tempered,” the band hunkered down in their home studio and turned out a highly produced piece of sprawling rock and roll.

In this episode we learn about how the band persevered through the pandemic to finish their album, how a life-changing injury lead to music as a mission, and what non-musical roles each member plays.