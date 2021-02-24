Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy tests positive for COVID-19

Governor Mike Dunleavy speaks in Sept. 2020 (Office of the Governor)

Alaska GOP Gov. Mike Dunleavy has tested positive for COVID-19 and is suffering from “mild symptoms,” his office said in a prepared statement Wednesday.

On Saturday, Dunleavy, 59, was exposed to a person who later tested positive for the virus, according to a statement from the governor’s office. He received a rapid test on Sunday, which came back negative, but has been quarantining at home since then nonetheless.

“He had been feeling well until Tuesday night,” spokesman Jeff Turner said in the statement. “Wednesday morning, he tested again, and this time tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection.”

The governor’s office has not provided any details about Dunleavy’s close contact who tested positive for the virus.

Dunleavy is being monitored by his “attending physician” and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink, and “they will provide the public with updates as needed,” Turner’s statement said.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.