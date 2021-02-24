Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 24, 2021

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews.
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska Native leaders closely watch the confirmation process for Interior Secretary nominee Deb Haaland. And, an Anchorage vaccination clinic sets up in a Samoan church to reach the Pacific Islander community. Plus, once a national leader in COVID cases, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta now leads in vaccinations.
Reports tonight from:
- Nat Herz, Lex Treinen and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
- Olivia Ebertz and Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
- Henry Leasia in Haines
