LISTEN: Katie Hurley remembered for charisma, energy and love for Alaska

Katie Hurley at a Portland, Oregon long-term-care facility, in her late 90s. Among many state government and political offices she held, Hurley was the head clerk at the Alaska Constitutional Convention. She died Feb. 21, 2021 at the age of 99. (Hurley family photo)

Alaskans are mourning the loss of one of the last remaining participants in the crafting of the state Constitution, Katie Hurley, who died Sunday at the age of 99.

Hurley was a longtime assistant to territorial Governor Ernest Gruening, the chief clerk at the Alaska Constitutional Convention, and, later, a state legislator, among many other roles.

Hurley’s daughter, Susie Derrera, says her mother was principled and had a knack for taking on responsibility early in life, and her energy and charisma were on full display during her time working on Alaska’s foundational document.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy has ordered state flags to be flown at half-staff March 30, in honor of what would’ve been Katie Hurley’s 100th birthday.