Five years ago, INDIE ALASKA featured Sarah Davie’s 100 Stone project, a massive sculpture installation in Anchorage that was used to shed light on individuals dealing with depression and suicide.

We caught up with Sarah to see what the 100 Stone project meant to her and what she’s working on now.

Find more mental health resources and personal stories at https://bit.ly/2H5SZ07

Video and Story by Valerie Kern

Music by FirstCom Music

