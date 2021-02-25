Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 25, 2021

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
The University of Alaska Anchorage sign photographed outside.
The University of Alaska Anchorage sign. Photographed on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The University of Alaska Board of Regents grants Anchorage’s hockey and gymnastics teams more time to fundraise. And, Ketchikan businesses brace for another summer without tourists. Plus, how some Unalaska teachers are approaching Black History Month this year.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman and Pablo Pena in Juneau
  • Dylan Simard in Kodiak
  • Tegan Hanlon and Nat Herz in Anchorage
  • Emily Hofsteadter in Nome
  • Sabine Poux in Kenai
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

