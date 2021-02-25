Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 25, 2021

The University of Alaska Anchorage sign. Photographed on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020. (Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

The University of Alaska Board of Regents grants Anchorage’s hockey and gymnastics teams more time to fundraise. And, Ketchikan businesses brace for another summer without tourists. Plus, how some Unalaska teachers are approaching Black History Month this year.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman and Pablo Pena in Juneau

Dylan Simard in Kodiak

Tegan Hanlon and Nat Herz in Anchorage

Emily Hofsteadter in Nome

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Eric Stone in Ketchikan

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

