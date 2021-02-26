Alaska businesses look for relief to make it through another dry tourism season | Alaska Insight

Business owners, workers and communities reliant on tourism are facing another summer without cruise ships. Will the latest federal relief package be enough to keep them afloat until next season? What else can be done to triage the state’s pandemic-strapped economy? Lori Townsend speaks with Mouhcine Guettabi, associate professor of Economics with the University of Alaska Anchorage’s Institute of Social and Economic Research, and Executive Director of the Alaska Municipal League Nils Andreassen.