Examining the often overlooked role of women in Alaska’s history

Extra Tough: Women of the North is on display at the Anchorage Museum from November, 2020 to September, 2021. (Photo by Kavitha George/AKPM)

Women in Alaska are known for being hard working, resourceful and tough, but their role has often been overlooked. Join us as we celebrate the kick off to Women’s History Month and discuss Extra Tough: Women of the North, a new exhibit at the Anchorage Museum. We’ll also learn about this year’s inductees into the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Francesca DuBrock, Chief Curator, Anchorage Museum

Chief Curator, Anchorage Museum Celeste Hodge Growden , President, Alaska Black Caucus

, President, Alaska Black Caucus Jane Angvik, Board Member, Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 10 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

LIVE Web stream: Click here to stream.