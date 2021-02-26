Seattle-based investment firm buys Grant Aviation

A Grant Aviation airplane lands in Newtok on July 16, 2020, packed with food and supplies. Grant Aviation Agent Jonah Ayuluk and Tribal Administrator Andrew John meet the plane. (Katie Basile/KYUK)

A Seattle-based investment firm has bought Grant Aviation.

The airline’s new owner, Westward Partners, invests in lower-middle market companies in the northwestern United States and Western Canada. According to its website, the firm manages $125 million in assets and has acquired 20 companies in the past decade. Westward Partners bought Grant Aviation on Feb. 11.

A press release from Grant Aviation said that the new ownership will not change the company’s operations, employees, or management. The acquisition comes as the airline marks 50 year serving communities primarily in Southwest Alaska and the Aleutian chain.