Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 1, 2021

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska’s legislators grapple with the idea of unplanned spending from the permanent fund. And, a 10,000-year-old bone found near Wrangell provides new clues about domesticated dogs in the Americas. Plus, an Unalaska grocery store’s battle with a bald eagle.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Lex Treinen and Kavitha George in Anchorage
- Sage Smiley in Wrangell
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Maggie Nelson in Unalaska
