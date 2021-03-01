Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 1, 2021

Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
A piece of bone, next to a dime
This bone was part of the femur of a dog that lived more than 10,000 years ago. (Courtesy of SUNY Buffalo / Douglas Levere)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Alaska’s legislators grapple with the idea of unplanned spending from the permanent fund. And, a 10,000-year-old bone found near Wrangell provides new clues about domesticated dogs in the Americas. Plus, an Unalaska grocery store’s battle with a bald eagle.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Lex Treinen and Kavitha George in Anchorage
  • Sage Smiley in Wrangell
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Eric Stone in Ketchikan
  • Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

