Southcentral Foundation opens COVID-19 vaccines to all Alaskans 40 and up, teachers and child care workers

A vial of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on Feb. 23, 2021. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage’s main tribal health care provider is opening up COVID-19 vaccines to all Alaskans age 40 and older, plus K-12 teachers and childcare workers.

Southcentral Foundation said in its Monday announcement that it will continue to provide vaccine appointments to its Alaska Native customer-owners. The vaccine for non-beneficiaries will be offered “as supply allows,” the release said.

“It is exciting to be part of Alaska’s vaccine success by offering more vaccine to the community while ensuring that all customer-owners and their household members remain eligible for the vaccine.” said April Kyle, president and chief executive, in the release. “The health and wellbeing of our community is a shared responsibility, and we are pleased to make additional vaccine available to even more Alaskans.”

The foundation has already offered vaccine to teachers, Alaska State Troopers, Anchorage police officers, juvenile justice employees and people who are incarcerated or experiencing homelessness, according to its release. It has already vaccinated over 19,000 people, according to Sharon Leighow, a spokesperson for Southcentral Foundation.

The healthcare organization gets its vaccine allotment from the Indian Health Service, which distributes vaccines separately from the state of Alaska’s allocation. Alaska recently announced that the two separate streams of vaccine would receive 103,000 doses in March, nearly double what it received in February.

Alaskans can register for the Southcentral Foundation appointments at http://vax.nuka.com. Appointments are only available at the Alaska Native Health Campus in Anchorage.